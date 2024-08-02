Loton braced for two days of high speed

Shropshire's premier motorsport venue will welcome over 30 models of Loftus sports and racing cars over two days of racing both tomorrow and Sunday.

Seasoned driver and award winner Adrian Read will be among the racers in his Lotus 61 racing car and is anticipating a close competition.

"This is a very tight and demanding parkland course," he said.

"So the competition will be very close as we compete against each other on a specific handicap basis which gives every driver a real chance of success."

Members of the National Historic Speed Championship will also be in action with the likes of Austin Allegro, Morris Mini Cooper, Volvo Amazon and Triumph Vitesse all on show.

Meanwhile, there will two E-Types from the Jaguar Divers Club along with GT4 and Vantage models from Aston Martin.

A large entry from event hosts Hagley Car Club will race in a large variety of road-legal and modified machines, including Zoe Shearman in her Loftus Exige and former class winner Michael Thomson.

Thomson will be making a return in his Honda S2000 sports car, while Simon Hutchinson is tipped to be the man to beat in the Over 2 Litre class.

Racing is set to get underway at 9am on each day and further details regarding ticketing can be found on the Hagley & District Light Car Club website at www.hdlcc.com.