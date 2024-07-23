Shropshire's David Goodfield all set for Olympic debut in Paris

Former Telford & Wrekin star Goodfield, known for his fast hands and attacking flair, has made a name for himself while competing for Surbiton and Team England, boasting two Commonwealth Games bronze medals to his name.

He now has the chance to write himself into British hockey folklore as he looks to play his part in guiding Team GB to a first Olympic medal since Seoul 1988.

“It’s pretty amazing to be honest,” Shrewsbury-Goodfield said. “This is the pinnacle of playing hockey and something I’ve always dreamt of doing.

“Having missed out on the last cycle, it was a tough place to be and making it to the end of this cycle feels really special so I’m absolutely buzzing to get started and underway.”

In the build up to Paris, Goodfield has had to go through his fair share of adversity, with a lingering back issue threatening to derail his Olympic journey.

Intent on remaining fit for the duration of the Games, he is desperate not to experience a cruel twist of fate in the coming days as preparation enters its final stages.

“I feel really good at the moment,” he said. “I feel these next seven days will be really good for just making sure everything’s working as it should do.

“The support we have from Team GB is amazing, the physios, the recovery room, all that stuff. I’m in the best place I can be with it.

“There’s nothing in the Games that’ll hold me back. When I’m out there I’ll play like I have done in the build-up, and I take confidence from that.

“I couldn’t ask for anymore recovery strategies and support around the village and if I can’t get through it now, it’s just not meant to be.

“Being involved with this team and knowing the capability we have makes it feel really special and ultimately makes me want to be a big part of it. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t but I feel like I’m in the best place I am to make it happen.”

Team GB men have been drawn in Pool A alongside the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, France, and South Africa, with the top four teams progressing to the knockout stages. They begin their campaign against Spain on Saturday.

“I always try to be very forward-facing. If I keep thinking ‘what if’, you just put that into your mind and that’ll eventually play out and ultimately I can’t control anything with my back.

“The problem I have is still there and it’s just managing the inflammation that goes on in there. I just have to be confident that I’ve done everything I can.

