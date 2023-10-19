Newport snatch last-minute derby success

Hockey

Roman Randel scored twice before Sean Huffer’s goal looked to have secured a result for Telford.

Ash Williams netted twice for Newport, including the winner, while Courtney Horner and Matt McNay also scored.

Callum Stacey’s brace and goals from Tom Mallet, Noah Higginson and Dave Tracey gave Telford’s firsts a 5-1 win over Sutton Coldfield.

The seconds won 3-2 at Sutton Coldfield seconds thanks to goals from Tom Jones (two) and John Perry.

The fourths fell to a 6-1 defeat to Sutton Coldfield’s fifths despite taking the lead through James Stevens’ goal.

Telford fifths drew 1-1 against Shrewsbury fourths, while Gurjot Bhandal scored a brace for Telford sixths in their 3-2 loss to Shrewsbury’s fifths.

The ladies’ firsts had a double game weekend, facing up against Burton firsts on Saturday and University of Birmingham thirds on Sunday.

They earned a 3-0 win at Burton with goals from Kathryn Sinclair, Lorna Burns and Jodie Lane, while Megan Lancaster’s goal earned them a point in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

The seconds also faced Burton, beating their second team 8-0, with Eliza Brannan, Logan McKinnon (two) and Bella Hart (five) scoring.

The thirds travelled away to Beacon seconds, winning 5-1 thanks to Ellie Lovatt (two), Libby Ross (two) and Lucy Jones Columb.

And the fourths lost 3-2 to Stafford, Aliisa Agarwal scoring both for Telford.

Newport seconds won 7-0 at Wrekin College thanks to goals from Ollie Dix (four), Ben Penter, Nathan Evans and Tom Lewis.

Ed Bushnall’s brace earned a point for the thirds against Market Drayton, who had taken the lead through Ollie Dallaway and Phil Riley.

The fourths lost 2-1 at Wolverhampton, while Liam Dix gave the Badgers a 1-0 win against North Stafford.

The ladies’ firsts won 4-0 against Leek thanks to a Dani Dain double and strikes from Becs Podmore and Fiona Johnson, and the seconds drew 0-0 at Wolverhampton.

Whitchurch ladies’ seconds lost 1-0 at home to Deeside Ramblers fourths, while the thirds were thrashed 8-0 at Deeside Ramblers fifths.

The men’s firsts won 4-1 against Deeside Ramblers fifths thanks to goals from Jack Barnes, Steve Lloyd, Ethan Gresty and Ben Lea.