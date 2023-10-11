Welshpool's Adele Nicoll targeting more success in bobsleigh

Adele Nicoll has become a dual sport athlete after her years of success in shotput

Nicoll, 27, who has won a host of titles in shot put before turning her hand to the winter discipline, is looking to represent Team GB in both the next summer and winter Olympics.

After a successful campaign in her summer sport, she is heading to Norway as she looks to make a big mark as a bobsleigh driver.

She has already been at an Olympics as a reserve with Team GB, and Nicoll explained: “I’m heading out to Norway for the start of the 2023/2024 winter season. We will have seven weeks of training on ice before the races commence.

“This season we will be racing at the Europa Cup, World Cup and World Championships.