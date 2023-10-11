Notification Settings

Welshpool's Adele Nicoll targeting more success in bobsleigh

By Jonny Drury

Dual sport athlete Adele Nicoll is set to make her way to Norway for a seven-week training camp in a bid to make a big breakthrough in the world of bobsleigh.

Adele Nicoll has become a dual sport athlete after her years of success in shotput

Nicoll, 27, who has won a host of titles in shot put before turning her hand to the winter discipline, is looking to represent Team GB in both the next summer and winter Olympics.

After a successful campaign in her summer sport, she is heading to Norway as she looks to make a big mark as a bobsleigh driver.

She has already been at an Olympics as a reserve with Team GB, and Nicoll explained: “I’m heading out to Norway for the start of the 2023/2024 winter season. We will have seven weeks of training on ice before the races commence.

“This season we will be racing at the Europa Cup, World Cup and World Championships.

“This is only my second bobsleigh season as a driver. I spent the first two years of my career as a brake woman. Last year I achieved top six and top eight results on the Europa Cup. I’m looking forward to progressing in the front seat and hopefully achieving more of the same and better.”

Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

