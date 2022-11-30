Maddocks duo are targeting Doubles crown

And four-time winners Simon Thomas and Dave Siddons, from Chelmarsh, made it through to another semi-final following a walkover in the first round and then a 2-0 victory over St. John’s Mark Jones and Jason Brown.

On fire Paul Harper (Maddocks) must now lay claim to being the league’s number one seed. He recently knocked in an 88 break as he, Tom Maxfield and Dan Morris reached the semi-finals of the 3-a-Side knock-out. The trio beat Mick Crawley, Mark Jones and Mark Worsdell from St. John’s by an aggregate score of 263-91.

Harper has already recorded the highest break of the season to date, an excellent 92, and last week he notched another 55.

And now, along with James Brennan, he is eyeing silverware after securing a place in the last four of this competition.

Progress

The duo knocked out Chelmarsh’s Chris Lewis and his son, Richard, 2-1 and then beat Martin Lippitt and Josh Summers (St. John’s) 2-0 to progress.

Lippitt and Summers had knocked out five-time winners Mike Brezwyn and Nick Carson from Broseley in the first round.

Andy Carson and Owen Hughes (Broseley), runners-up last season, are also through.

They saw off Woodfield’s Neil and Cameron Drewett 2-0 and then overcame the much-fancied Ian Postans and Carl Walker (Chelmarsh) by the same score.

Postans and Walker had previously beaten St. John’s duo Mike Crawley and Kevin Smith, also 2-0.

Beamer Jones and Chris Petford, representing Chelmarsh, make up the semi-final foursomes in what can only be described as one of the scrappiest of the night’s sessions.

And for Petford, one of the league’s top seeds it was a night to forget, despite making it through.

Having said that, Petford and Jones cruised through their first round match, easily dispatching Alveley’s Steve Coldecott and Brian Arnold 2-0.

It was in the quarter-final that things were not as they should be. Petford lost 71-1 to Broseley’s Matt Smout, but fortunately for him Jones outplayed Brian Edwards to send the match to a double decider.

Once again, Petford was out of sorts but Jones helped see them over the line.

Smout and Edwards had reached the quarter-finals by beating Alveley’s Chris Jepson and Reg Burton.

The semi-finals and final will be played at Chelmarsh on Tuesday, April 25.

Match Results

First Round

D. Siddons & S. Thomas WO, T. Maxfield & D. Morris Withdrew: M. Jones & J. Brown WO, R. Powell & T. Steele Withdrew; M. Lippitt & J. Summers 2, M. Brezwyn & N. Carson 1; C. Lewis & R. Lewis 1, P. Harper & J. Brennan 2; I. Postans & C. Walker 2, M. Crawley & K. Smith 0; N. Drewett & C. Drewett 0, A. Carson & O. Hughes 2; C. Jepson & R. Burton 1, B. Edwards & M. Smout 2; B. Jones & C. Petford 2, S. Coldecott & B. Arnold 0.

Quarter-Finals