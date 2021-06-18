Alice Kinsella grateful for Park Wrekin support

Alice Kinsella

Though Tokyo will be Kinsella’s first Olympic Games, she goes into the competition as the most experienced gymnast of the Team GB group.

Following an uncertain wait to return to competition, Kinsella is looking forward to another exciting challenge – this time on the biggest stage of them all.

She said: “It felt amazing to be selected, especially as it’s been my dream since I was a little girl.

“When I found out, I was speechless!

“I feel very prepared, I’m still working on routines – but knowing that I’ll be competing with the lion on my chest at an Olympic Games, I’m very excited.”

Joining Kinsella in the GB squad are the twin-sister duo Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova, and European uneven bars bronze medallist Amelie Morgan, each of whom will be making their Olympic debut. But most experienced of all at the age of just 20, Kinsella is no stranger to high achievement on the international stage.

Since her senior debut in 2017, she has performed consistently well.

She became Commonwealth Games champion on the beam in 2018, won gold in the same event at the 2019 European Championships and most recently at the World Championships she ranked inside the world’s top 12 overall.

Now part of the British squad, she is thankful to her coaching team and club support – who she says have been so important in helping her achieve her best.

Kinsella reflected: “With my gymnastics club, my coaches have really supported me, and I just want to say thank you to all of the coaches who’ve helped me.