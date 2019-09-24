Brave Booth-Amos battles broken ankle while Bryant impresses in Holland

After being passed fit to race by a doctor in Barcelona, the Newport star was soon back out on the track in the Moto3 class in Aragon, Spain.

The 23-year-old's bad luck has continued this year. He had arguably been racing better than he had all year at Misano, in Italy, last weekend, only to see his challenge brought to a premature end.

Having qualified in 29th, he had worked his CIP-Green Power KTM up to 19th on the third lap before crashing out and breaking his ankle.

Tom Booth-Amos did remarkably well just to make the starting grid in Spain

He under went medical exams this week and was passed fit enough for round 14 over the weekend but had to deal with pain in his ankle, eventually finishing in 27th position.

“It was obviously a very difficult weekend," he said. "In Free Practice 1, we had some problems with the bike.

"My ankle hurt a lot but I never gave up. I now have a week off and then we’ll fly to Thailand. I hope I’ll be in great shape there.”

Team owner Alain Bronec added: "Tom had some difficulties due to his ankle injury in Misano.”

The CIP-Green Power team will now be heading to Buriram, in Thailand, for round 15 on October 6.

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury's Tom Bryant was back in British Sidecar action at the Cathedral of Speed in Assen, Holland, with his new team.

Philp and Bryant impressed all weekend during their debut in the British Sidecar championships in Holland. Picture: Barry Clay

Passenger Bryant was joined by driver, and current Bemsee F1 champion, Tommy Philp, after being entered as a wildcard.

The pair had already established a good partnership during the final Bemsee round and were heading to the famous European circuit full of confidence.

Raced on the undercard of the British Superbike series, Philp and Bryant qualified 13th, which included some of best sidecar racers in the world.

Philp, at 24, was the youngest driver on the grid and along with Bryant, 28, they made a great start.

Going into the first corner, trying to go round the outside of the field, they were soon up to seventh when they drifted over the rumble strip onto the dusty tarmac, losing several places.

The Brian Gray Powerbiking Race Team pairing managed to recover and were battling for 10th when they had a transmission problem, meaning Philp could not change gear, forcing them to retire on the sixth lap.

Race two on Sunday saw the first 10 from Saturday reversed on the grid, and after another blistering start, Philp and Bryant were scything through the field from the back of the grid.

Philp and Bryant (52) take the outside line at Haar-Bocht while racing in Holland. Picture: Barry Clay

Having worked their way up to 10th place, they were ordered to take a long lap as a penalty for cutting out some corners after overshooting.

The penalty, however, made little difference as the brake pedal broke with one lap to go and they were forced to retire from the race.

However, it was a positive meeting for the pairing over all, who will be back for the remaining two rounds of the championship, the first taking place at Donington Park, October 4-6.