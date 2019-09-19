Duo are called up for world championships

The Shropshire duo will head out to Dubai in two months to compete in wheelchair racing.

Telford athlete Bushell, gold medal winner from London 2012, has been selected for his fifth world championships, where he will compete in the T53 100m.

Bushell, who has a spinal condition, is the British and European record holder at 100m.

Newport’s Rowlings, who competes in the 100m, 400m and 800m at T34, is also part of the British ranks heading out to the Middle East.

Rowlings, who has cerebral palsy, won two silver medals in the 2018 European Championships in Berlin.

This will be his third world championships.