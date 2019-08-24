Advertising
'We need to break a lot quicker' - Shrewsbury fans left frustrated after another home 0-0 draw - WATCH
Shrewsbury Town drew 0-0 with Burton Albion at the Montgomery Waters Meadow this afternoon.
Richard Fletcher spoke to fans outside the stadium following the match, to receive opinion on many subjects including the lack of home goals so far this season.
