Chappell Roan has zero tolerance for aggressive behaviour towards fans, rep says

Chappell Roan has “zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behaviour towards her or her fans”, a representative for the singer has said, after an interaction with one of her security guards left the stepdaughter of footballer Jorginho in tears.

Singer Catherine Harding, who is married to the former Premier League footballer, said the security guard “berated” her and her daughter after an encounter with the Pink Pony Club singer at a hotel in Brazil.

Harding, also known as Cat Cavelli, shares a child with her ex-partner, the actor Jude Law.

It is thought the youngster involved is the child she shares with Law.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, Harding said her daughter spotted Roan while having breakfast at the same hotel.

She added the child did not have her phone or approach Roan but smiled as she walked past her table.

Harding said a security guard then approached them to “berate and scold” them and spoke in an “aggressive tone”.

Roan has since said she was not aware of the incident and the security guard in question was not part of her personal detail.

A statement from a representative for Roan on Monday said: “Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother / daughter and a third party security office.

“She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.

“Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behaviour towards her or her fans.”

Harding has said the tickets to see Roan at Lollapalooza festival in Sao Paolo had been a birthday gift for her daughter and the experience had been “ruined” and they did not go to the show.

Jorginho, 34, previously said that after the incident the little girl was left “extremely shaken and cried a lot” and accused the singer of not appreciating her supporters, adding: “Without your fans, you would be nothing.”

In a previous video shared on Instagram, Roan said: “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not.

“They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”

She added: “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children – that is crazy.”

Harding married former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in Lake Como, Italy, last year.

The singer and the footballer, who now plays for Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro, share a son.

Jorginho has two children from a previous marriage to Natalia Leteri.

Following the post from the footballer, the chart-topping popstar has received criticism online, including from the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Cavaliere.

The Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, previously hit out at “entitled” fans for their “creepy” behaviour in a series of TikToks in 2024, where she emphasised the need for boundaries between celebrities and their fans.

Roan is known for tracks including Pink Pony Club, Good Luck, Babe!, Hot To Go! and Red Wine Supernova and has won multiple Brit Awards.