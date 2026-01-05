Major Corrie and Emmerdale characters die during crossover episode

Two major Coronation Street and Emmerdale characters have died during the dramatic crossover episode Corriedale.

The special episode of the ITV soaps aired on Monday night and followed the chaotic aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision, with characters from both shows caught up in the incident.

The episode revealed that the crash was caused by killer John Sugden and Becky Swain as the pair collided while driving on a country road, sealing the exit storyline of vicar Billy Mayhew, who died after being trapped in a minibus which went up in flames.

Still from the teaser of the crossover episode between Coronation Street and Emmerdale, titled Corriedale (ITV/PA)

The episode also marked the end for John, showing him lying dead in the woods with a gunshot to the head before revealing his sister, Victoria Sugden, staring back at him.

The dramatic episode started with DS Lisa Swain answering a call from Carla Connor, before demanding that Becky pull over.

However during the argument they collided with John, who was being held at gunpoint by Aaron Dingle, who told him to turn himself in to police.

Instead, John removed his hands from the wheel.

Moments later a minivan taking Coronation Street residents, including David and Shona Platt, Tracy Barlow and Asha Alahan, back home from Debbie Webster and Ronnie Bailey’s wedding swerved into the mess, before Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle collided into the pile-on.

As residents pulled themselves out of the minivan, Billy was seen stuck in the driver’s seat and despite Theo Silverton appearing to try to help free him, viewers watched him trap the vicar and escape, before the van went up in flames.

Later on in the episode, as paramedics made it to the scene, Lisa was being treated in an ambulance where Becky revealed she was going to go away for a while.

However as she leant in to kiss Lisa goodbye, she handcuffed her and arrested her on suspicion of theft, fraud and kidnapping.

A scene from the soap crossover (ITV Studios/PA)

Meanwhile on the side of the road Robert Sugden and Aaron agreed to spend the rest of their lives together, before the scene cut to John who, after narrowly escaping the crash, was seen pointing a gun to their heads from the bushes.

However, instead of shooting he makes a run for the woods.

Despite Aaron telling Robert to leave it to the police to catch John, he went searching anyway, and a scramble between the brothers ended up with John escaping before Cain Dingle, who was following behind, got shot.

The residents made it to the Hotten General Hospital and despite a pregnant Shona appearing to be OK, with signs that the baby was still kicking, the episode ended in a dramatic twist that saw David collapse to the floor from a seizure.

One of the scenes from Corriedale (ITV Studios/PA)

Meanwhile Cain survived the gunshot but was told that he had cancer before a mysterious man in a hood was heard speaking on the phone and said: “I am terminating the contract. I’ve got something I need to do.”

In a shocking twist, the man’s identity was quickly revealed as Emmerdale’s Graham Foster, who returned after being killed off in an episode in 2020.

The hour-long special marked the launch of ITV’s new “soap power hour” scheduling pattern for the two shows.