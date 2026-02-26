Ozzy Osbourne to be honoured with Brit Awards lifetime achievement award

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne will be honoured with a posthumous Brit Awards lifetime achievement award.

The singer, known as the Prince of Darkness, died aged 76 in July last year just over two weeks after his Back To The Beginning farewell concert where he was reunited with his bandmates.

His legacy will be recognised by the Brits during its annual award show on Saturday along with a tribute performance, fronted by pop star Robbie Williams, in celebration of his “inimitable impact and influence on music worldwide”.

Ozzy Osbourne (2026 Brit Awards/PA)

The tribute performance, curated by Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne, will consist of a special arrangement of Black Sabbath’s 1991 song No More Tears, with Williams joined on stage by musicians who have previously played as part of Ozzy’s band, including keyboardist Adam Wakeman, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, drummer Tommy Clufetos and guitarist Zakk Wylde.

Stacey Tang, chairwoman of the 2026 Brit Awards committee, said: “Ozzy Osbourne has been a mighty force in modern music.

“Possessing an unmistakable voice and unique presence, he reshaped the sound and spirit of rock, inspiring generations of artists who followed.

“This lifetime achievement award recognises a remarkable legacy built on originality and enduring influence that continues to connect with fans worldwide.”

Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

The music star died of a reported heart attack on July 22 after suffering a string of health issues over the years, including multiple surgeries following a fall in February 2019 and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Black Sabbath formed in 1968 and are widely credited with defining and popularising the sound of heavy metal.

Osbourne, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans when he appeared in the 2000s reality TV series The Osbournes, starring alongside wife Sharon and their two youngest children.

The 2026 Brit Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday in Manchester, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles will return to the Brits stage along with a number of musicians including Olivia Dean, Raye and Sombr who will perform throughout the ceremony.