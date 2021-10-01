Police consultation open for another month

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 23/01/2019 - Police Officer and Police Community Support Officer walk the streets of Oswestry..

The public has been invited to give their views on the Safer West Mercia Plan which outlines the commissioner’s vision to make communities safer.

Some key points already in the plan that people can have their say on include improving responses to domestic abuse and sexual violence and making the area's roads safer.

Around 200 people have already had their say, in a mixture of online and face to face consultations, with the opportunity to take part still available for another month.

So far priorities raised include visible and accessible policing, a focus on road safety and on exploitation of the vulnerable.

Commissioner Campion said: “My vision focuses on communities, putting victims at the heart of everything we do, reducing crime by tackling offending at the root, making sure police resources are prioritised in order to deliver the best possible police service and ultimately ensuring people are safe and feel safe.

"This is your opportunity to have a real impact, making sure your views are heard at the highest level. Your input will help me protect victims and prevent crime, and ensure your community receives services reflective of your wants and needs.”

To take part in the consultation visit this website.

Here you will find a summary of the plan and a copy of the plan in full, as well as link to take part in the survey.