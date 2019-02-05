'Outstanding' short breaks centre in Telford continues level of service

Acorn Way Short Breaks Service, based in Shawbirch, is continuing to offer outstanding service to the families it helps and is run by the CareTech company, which also has a short breaks centre in Dudley in the Midlands.

Shawbirch centre manager Amanda Brace said the project helped the young people to enjoy life away from their families.

Manager Amanda Brace

“We set out to help the children, who range from three to 18-years-old, to enjoy being children and teenagers," she said.

"We provide short breaks for children who may have learning difficulties or physical disabilities as we strive to get them to experience things that other young people do, having fun together and going out.”

She said many of the activities were based in the Telford area but groups also went further afield, such as to Chester Zoo or the Blue Planet.

Support worker Aimee Coley with six-year-old Jack Murphy

“We have two outstanding inspections from Ofsted which is unusual and of which were are very proud,” she added.

The company says its focus is creating the best outcome for children and their family. It also has a charitable foundation that awards funds to the local community for things like football kits or sporting equipment.