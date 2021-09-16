Community policing at local nursery

Dad's the Word nursery in Bridgnorth hosted local police officers on Thursday.

Rhian Matthews, owner of the nursery, said: "We have got really good connections with the local police. They come and talk to the children about various things like road safety, stranger danger, the police's role in the community.

"They bring the car up, they are in uniform. It's about making them more approachable and understanding what they do in the community.

"The kids love it, and it is working. Now when they are out and about the police say they have kids coming up to them, asking them questions, being more engaged."