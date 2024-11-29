In Pictures: Notre Dame rises from ashes after five years of fire restoration

The restored interior of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has been unveiled more than five years since a fire devastated the landmark.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the church to admire the repairs completed after the blaze on April 15 2019, and ahead of its reopening to the public on December 8.

The newly restored Notre Dame cathedral was toured by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Christophe Petit Tesson, pool via AP)

The repaired altar designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet is seen in the heart of Notre Dame (Christophe Petit Tesson, pool via AP)

The altar in 2019 surrounded by burnt timbers fallen from the roof (Christophe Petit Tesson, pool via AP)

The Macrons were taken high into the cathedral roof to see the detail of the repairs (Christophe Petit Tesson, pool via AP)

New stonework has been carefully pieced together to repair and fill the wounds that had left the cathedral’s insides exposed to the elements.

Gaping holes left in the vaulted ceilings and charred piles of debris are now gone. (Sarah Meyssonnier, pool via AP)

A view of part of a bas-relief on the outside of Notre Dame (Sarah Meyssonnier, pool via AP)

The western rose window with the organ pipes rising before it (Stephane de Sakutin, pool via AP)

Mr Macron gave a speech to construction workers inside the building after visiting the restored interiors they had repaired (Sarah Meyssonnier, pool via AP)

Mr Macron entered via the cathedral’s giant and intricately carved front doors and stared up at the ceilings in wonder. He was accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, the archbishop of Paris and others.

Powerful vacuum cleaners were used to first remove toxic dust released when the fire melted the cathedral’s lead roofs (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Firefighters in the remains of the Notre Dame cathedral in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The rebuilt soaring ceilings and cream stonework erase sombre memories of the devastating fire in 2019 (Christopher Petit Tesson, pool via AP)

President Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visited the restored interiors of the cathedral on Friday (Sarah Meyssonnier, pool via AP)