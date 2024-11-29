In Pictures: Notre Dame rises from ashes after five years of fire restoration

By contributor By PA Reporters
The restored interior of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has been unveiled more than five years since a fire devastated the landmark.
French President Emmanuel Macron visited the church to admire the repairs completed after the blaze on April 15 2019, and ahead of its reopening to the public on December 8.
New stonework has been carefully pieced together to repair and fill the wounds that had left the cathedral’s insides exposed to the elements.
Mr Macron entered via the cathedral’s giant and intricately carved front doors and stared up at the ceilings in wonder. He was accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, the archbishop of Paris and others.