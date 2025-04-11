Wolves boss gives definitive Matheus Cunha selection answer ahead of Spurs clash

The 25-year-old has not played for Wolves since he was sent off in the FA Cup clash at Bournemouth.

Cunha was given his marching orders in extra time in the clash at the Vitality Stadium after an altercation with Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez.

Wolves have been in terrific form during Cunha’s four-match suspension, drawing once and winning three consecutive Premier League matches.

And with the Brazilian international available for this weekend’s clash against Spurs, Pereira revealed he will have to wait for his chance in the starting XI.

“No,” he said when asked if he will start. “He is committed. He is working and preparing himself to help the team, but we won the last three games playing consistently - tactically and mentally.

“What is fair? Fair is to keep going with the same team. This is my opinion, and this is football. This is commitment, and this is leadership.

“Matheus will come to help us. He is committed. He understands because I have had a conversation with him, but I will play with the same team.”