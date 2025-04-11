Delays on A5 in Shrewsbury after crash at busy roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The AA's traffic news website is reporting a collision on the Preston Island in Shrewsbury.

It says motorists are experiencing "severe" delays of up to 12-minutes.

Traffic is continuing to build up on the A5 Westbound. The AA added that the average speed is 10mph.

It states the A5 is: "Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash on A5 Westbound at A49 (Preston Island)."