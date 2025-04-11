Delays on A5 in Shrewsbury after crash at busy roundabout
Motorists are experiencing heavy delays on the A5 towards Shrewsbury after a crash.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The AA's traffic news website is reporting a collision on the Preston Island in Shrewsbury.
It says motorists are experiencing "severe" delays of up to 12-minutes.
Traffic is continuing to build up on the A5 Westbound. The AA added that the average speed is 10mph.
It states the A5 is: "Partially blocked and very slow traffic due to crash on A5 Westbound at A49 (Preston Island)."