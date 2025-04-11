Delays on major 'A' road near Oswestry as road closed due to crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Motorists are experiencing severe delays after a crash along the A5 Southbound near Oswestry.

West Mercia Police were called to the collision near to the Five Crosses roundabout at around 11am.

The AA's traffic news website says the road has been closed from the Gledrid Roundabout to Five Crosses.

It states: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A5 Southbound between the B5009 and B5069 (South Gobowen / Hospital Roundabout).

"Congestion to Gledrid Roundabout southbound and back to Oswestry northbound. The sensors show that the road is now closed Southbound."

A West Mercia Police spokesperson added: "We received a call around 11am this morning with a report of a collision on the A5 near to the Five Crosses roundabout.

"Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved and remained at the scene to manage the traffic and await recovery."