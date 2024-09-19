Hezbollah leader says pager attack crossed ‘red line’ as wider war fears mount

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said Israel targeted thousands of pagers and detonated them at the same time, crossing a “red line”.

Hassan Nasrallah said the group has formed committees to investigate how this attack over two days that wounded thousands happened. Nasrallah added that Hezbollah was subjected to an unprecedented blow.

But he vowed the group would emerge stronger and continue its daily strikes into northern Israel.

“Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow,” Nasrallah said describing the past two days as harsh. He vowed Hezbollah would get over the blow.

Nasrallah said: “The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines. Some of the explosions took place in hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, homes, cars and streets where many civilians are present.”

Nasrallah added that as a result of “this aggression dozens were killed including women and children and thousands were wounded”.

“When they detonated all these pagers their aim was to kill 4,000 human beings at the same time.

“This was the intention of the enemy and the level of crime they have reached,” he said.

“Over two days and in one minute on Tuesday and in one minute on Wednesday the Israeli enemy was aiming to kill 5,000 in two minutes without any boundaries,” Nasrallah said.

“We will call them the massacres of Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.

Hezbollah members carry the coffins of two of their comrades during a funeral procession in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Thursday (Hussein Malla/AP)

As Nasrallah spoke in a televised speech from an unknown location, Hezbollah and the Israeli military traded new strikes over the border.

Israeli war planes flew low over Beirut and broke the sound barrier, sending birds flying in panic and people in their houses and offices rushing to open the windows to avoid the glass shattering.

Fears are rising that 11 months of exchanges of fire between the two sides will escalate into all-out war, particularly after this week’s unprecedented bombings around Lebanon and in Syria, detonating hundreds of pagers and walkie talkies used by Hezbollah.

At least 37 people were killed and some 3,000 wounded in the explosions, which appeared to be the culmination of a monthslong operation by Israel to target as many Hezbollah members as possible all at once but also hit civilians.

The attack came as Israeli leaders have warned that they could launch a stepped-up military operation against Hezbollah, saying they are determined to stop the group’s fire to allow tens of thousands of Israelis to return to homes near the border.