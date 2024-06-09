EU projection shows far-right parties making big gains in European elections

Far-right parties have made big gains at the European Parliament as the Greens took a major hit at Sunday’s European elections, according to a first projection provided by the EU.

The estimates aggregated by the EU parliament are based on exit polls or other survey data, along with projections that may include some partial election returns.

The two mainstream and pro-European groups, the conservatives and the socialists, lost a few seats but remained the dominant forces.

A woman exits a voting cabin after casting her vote in European and local elections in Baleni, Romania (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

The Greens were expected to lose about 20 seats.