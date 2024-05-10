Three dead after bus plunges from bridge in St Petersburg

A bus veered off a bridge in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Friday, killing at least three people and leaving six others injured, officials said.

The Emergencies Ministry said rescuers brought nine people out of the water, and three of them died. It said four others were in critical condition and two more were in serious condition.

Russian news reports initially said that there might have been about 20 people on the bus when it broke through a barrier and plunged into the Moika River in central St Petersburg.

A surveillance video released by Russian media showed the bus driving fast, making a sharp turn onto the bridge and colliding with another vehicle before breaking through the barrier and falling into the water.

Authorities in St Petersburg said the owner of the bus has been repeatedly fined for various violations.