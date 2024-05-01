At least 19 killed in highway collapse in southern China

At least 19 people were killed when a section of a highway in southern China collapsed early on Wednesday, local officials said.

The area had experienced heavy rain in recent days.

Eighteen cars fell down a slope after a 59ft (18m) section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway collapsed, according to authorities in Meizhou city in Guangdong province.

The incident happened at around 2am.

Witnesses told local media they heard a loud noise and saw a large hole open up behind them after driving past the section of the road just before it collapsed.

Video and photos in local media showed smoke and fire at the scene, with highway rails slanting downwards into the flames.

Blackened cars could also be seen on the slope leading down from the highway.

Rescue workers took 30 people to the hospital, state broadcaster CCTV reported.