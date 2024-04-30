Nigerians struggle with fuel shortages as queues form across major cities

Nigerians have been queuing for hours to buy fuel across major cities amid the West African nation’s latest fuel shortage, which is causing more hardship for millions already struggling in an economic crisis.

The fuel shortage has led to an increase in transportation costs in the country where many people rely on public transportation.

Authorities blamed the shortage on supply disruptions due to logistical challenges.

Queues leading to fuel stations stretched up to 1.8 miles in some cities including the capital, Abuja.

Long queues have formed at petrol stations in Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Nigeria is one of Africa’s top crude oil producers, but petrol shortages are commonplace, mostly as a result of frequent strikes and supply disruptions.

As on previous occasions, Nigeria’s state oil firm accused fuel companies of exploiting the current situation to maximise profit.

Nigeria relies heavily on imported fuel due to under-performing refineries. The biggest refinery in Africa opened recently in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, and is expected to boost refining capacity. However, the privately owned facility still produces only diesel and aviation fuel.

The cost of fuel in many fuel stations in Abuja has already jumped by more than 15%.

The fuel crisis causes difficulties for the many businesses that run on generators because of Nigeria’s chronically erratic power supply, which has worsened in recent weeks.

In some parts of Abuja and Lagos, half the roads were filled with traffic jams of private car owners and taxi drivers, including some who had parked near fuel stations overnight.