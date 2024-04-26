US announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of £4.8bn aid package
The missiles will be used to replenish previously supplied Patriot air defence systems.
Published
The US will provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles for its air defence systems as part of a massive six billion dollar (£4.8 billion) additional aid package, US defence secretary Lloyd Austin announced.
The missiles will be used to replenish previously supplied Patriot air defence systems.
They are part of a package that also includes more munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and additional gear to integrate Western air defence launchers, missiles and radars into Ukraine’s existing weaponry, much of which still dates back to previous Soviet-era systems.