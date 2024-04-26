Joe Biden says he is ‘happy to debate’ Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden has said he is willing to debate his presumptive Republican opponent, Donald Trump, later this autumn – his most definitive comment yet on the issue.

The comment came during an interview with the Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern, who asked Mr Biden whether he would participate in debates against Mr Trump.

“I am, somewhere. I don’t know when,” Mr Biden said.

Donald Trump (Michael M Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

“But I’m happy to debate him.”

So far, Mr Biden’s re-election campaign had declined to commit to participating in the debates, a hallmark of every general election presidential campaign since 1976.

The president himself had also been vague, saying in March that whether he debated Mr Trump “depends on his behaviour”.

Chris LaCivita, Trump campaign senior adviser, quickly responded to Mr Biden’s remarks on the social media site X, saying: “OK let’s set it up!”

The Trump campaign had said the former president is “willing to debate anytime, any place and anywhere”, although Mr Trump did not participate in any of the Republican primary debates this cycle.

The Commission on Presidential Debates has already announced the dates and locations for the three general election debates between the presidential candidates: September 16 in San Marcos, Texas; October 1 in Petersburg, Virginia; and October 9 in Salt Lake City.

The lone vice presidential debate is slated for September 25 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Mr Biden engages in relatively fewer press interviews than his predecessors, and his aides tend to choose outlets and media avenues outside the traditional press corps that covers the president in Washington.

Joe Biden said his favourite president was Thomas Jefferson (Evan Vucci/AP)

His interview with Stern on Friday, which ran well over an hour, took on a conversational and introspective tone and spanned topics that included Mr Biden’s upbringing, family, and his favourite president (Thomas Jefferson, Mr Biden said).

Less the “shock jock” of old, Stern still commands a loyal audience.

And he has become known for his conversational interviewing skills.

He can turn talks with celebrities into revealing discussions, often by asking things others might be afraid to, but not in confrontational ways.