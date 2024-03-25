UN demands ceasefire in Gaza during Muslim holy month of Ramadan

The United Nations Security Council has demanded a ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, its first demand to halt fighting.

The United States abstained on the resolution, which also demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack in southern Israel.

But the measure does not link that demand to the ceasefire during Ramadan, which ends April 9.

More than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during the fighting (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

The vote comes after Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution on Friday that would have supported “an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The United States warned that the resolution approved on Monday could hurt negotiations – by the US, Egypt and Qatar – to halt hostilities.

The resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, is backed by Russia and China and the 22-nation Arab Group at the United Nations.

A statement issued on Friday night by the Arab Group appealed to all 15 council members “to act with unity and urgency” and vote for the resolution “to halt the bloodshed, preserve human lives and avert further human suffering and destruction”.

“It is long past time for a ceasefire,” the Arab Group said.

An aircraft airdrops humanitarian aid over the northern Gaza Strip, as experts have warned that ‘famine is imminent’ in the region (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Because Ramadan ends next month, the ceasefire demand would last for just two weeks, though the draft says the pause in fighting should lead “to a permanent sustainable ceasefire”.

Since the start of the war, the Security Council has adopted two resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, but none has called for a ceasefire.

More than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during the fighting, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The agency does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Gaza also faces a dire humanitarian emergency, with a report from an international authority on hunger warning March 18 that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza and that escalation of the war could push half of the territory’s 2.3 million people to the brink of starvation.