North Korea says Japan’s prime minister proposed summit with leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea has said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has proposed a summit with leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Kim’s sister and senior official, Kim Yo Jong, made the comments in a state media dispatch on Monday.

She said Mr Kishida used an unspecified channel to convey his position that he wants to meet Mr Kim at an early date, but said improving bilateral ties hinges on Japan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

She said if Mr Kishida sticks to his push to resolve the alleged past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, he cannot avoid criticism that he would only pursue talks to boost his popularity.

Some experts say North Korea is seeking to improve ties with Japan as a way to weaken a trilateral Tokyo-Seoul-Washington security partnership, while Mr Kishida also wants better ties with North Korea to increase his declining approval rating at home.

The US and South Korea have been expanding their military drills and trilateral exercises involving Japan in response to North Korea’s run of weapons tests since 2022.