Spanish court grants bail to Dani Alves while appealing rape conviction

A Spanish court has decided to release Brazilian footballer Dani Alves if he pays a bail of one million euros (£854,474) and hands over his passports while awaiting the appeal of his conviction for raping a woman in Barcelona.

The court issued the ruling on Wednesday.

Alves was found guilty of having raped the woman in a nightclub in 2022 and was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Dani Alves sits during his trial in Barcelona, Spain on February 5 2024 (Jordi Borras/AP)

He has been behind bars since being arrested in January 2023.

His prior requests to be released on bail were denied because the court deemed him a flight risk.

Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries.

To now go free, in addition to the bail money, Alves is also required to hand over his Brazilian and Spanish passports and is prohibited from leaving the country.

He also cannot come within 1,000 metres of the victim or try to communicate with her.

The decision came a day after a hearing where Alves told the court via video conference from prison that he had no intention of fleeing the country, according to his lawyer, Ines Guardiola.

Mr Guardiola and the state prosecutor have appealed the conviction.

His defence is seeking his acquittal, while the prosecutor wants his prison sentence increased to nine years.

There is no date yet for the new trial at a higher court in Barcelona. It can then go to the Supreme Court in Madrid.

As part of his conviction, the court ordered Alves to pay 150,000 euros (£128,154) in compensation to the victim, banned him from approaching the victim’s home or place of work, and from communicating with her by any means for nine years.

He was with Mexican club Pumas when he was arrested. Pumas terminated his contract immediately.

Alves won dozens of titles with elite clubs including Barcelona and helped Brazil win two Copa Americas as well as an Olympic gold medal.

He played at his third World Cup, the only major title he hasn’t won, in 2022.

He played for Barcelona from 2008-16, helping to win three Champions Leagues, and briefly re-joined the club in 2022.

He still has a residence near the city.

Alves is being held at Brians 2 prison, about 45 minutes north west of Barcelona.