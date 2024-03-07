Utility firm says its facilities appear to have had role igniting Texas wildfire

Utility provider Xcel Energy has said that its facilities appear to have played a role in igniting a massive wildfire in the Texas Panhandle that grew to the largest blaze in state history.

Texas officials have said they are still investigating the cause of the fire that has burned nearly 1,700 square miles and destroyed hundreds of structures.

The Minnesota-based company said in a statement that it disputed claims “it acted negligently” in maintaining and operating infrastructure.

“Based on currently available information, Xcel Energy acknowledges that its facilities appear to have been involved in an ignition of the Smokehouse Creek fire,” the company said in a statement.

The blaze was among a cluster of fires that ignited in the rural Panhandle last week and prompted evacuation orders in a handful of small communities.