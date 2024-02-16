Opposition leader and Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison
The staunch critic of Vladimir Putin was taken ill after a walk and later died, prison officials said.
Russia’s prison agency has said that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
The federal prison service said in a statement that Mr Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.
An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died.
There was no immediate confirmation of Mr Navalny’s death from his team.