Annette Bening honoured as Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Annette Bening, a two-time Golden Globe winner who recently received her fifth Oscar nomination, was feted on Tuesday with a raucous parade full of colourful costumes and drag performers as part of festivities honouring her as Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2024 Woman of the Year.

The Pudding is the oldest theatrical organisation in the US and one of the oldest in the world.

Since 1951, it has bestowed this award annually on women “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment”. Other winners have included Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Coolidge.

Actor Annette Bening, Hasty Pudding 2024 Woman of the Year(Steven Senne/AP)

As the parade made its way through Cambridge, Massachusetts, Bening, wearing a brown coat, hat and sunglasses, blew kisses to the crowd, and at point, was pecked on both cheeks by drag performers.

Benning, who will also be “roasted” on Tuesday night before attending a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 175th production, Heist Heist Baby, launched into a can can dance with several other people as the parade ended.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to honour Annette Bening in this milestone 175th anniversary year for the Hasty Pudding,” said Josh Hillers, the organisation’s president.

“Hot off her Oscars nomination for best actress, we’re excited to present her with the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry.”

Bening, who also has won a Screen Actors’ Guild Award and starred in The Grifters and American Beauty, earned her fifth Oscar nomination, this one for best actress, for playing the prickly long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the movie Nyad.

Barry Keoghan, best known for his roles in Saltburn, Dunkirk, Eternals and The Banshees of Inisherin, is the recipient of its 2024 Man of the Year Award. He will honoured on Friday night.