Six injured and dozens of homes destroyed in earthquake in western China

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck a sparsely populated area of China’s western Xinjiang region early on Tuesday, injuring six people and damaging or collapsing more than 120 homes in freezing cold weather, authorities said.

The quake was the latest in a series of seismic events and natural disasters to hit the vast country’s western regions.

The quake rocked Uchturpan county in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2am, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured 7.0 magnitude and occurred in the seismically active Tian Shan mountain range (CCTV via AP)

Around 200 rescuers were dispatched to the epicentre. The county is called Wushi in the Mandarin language spoken by most Chinese.

Of the six people hurt, two had serious injuries and four were minor.

In addition, 47 houses collapsed, 78 houses were damaged and some agricultural structures collapsed, the government of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region posted on its official Weibo social media account.

The quake downed power cables but electricity was quickly restored, Aksu authorities reported.

Multiple aftershocks were recorded, the strongest of them at 5.3 magnitude (CCTV via AP)

Mountainous Uchturpan county had around 233,000 people in 2022, according to Xinjiang authorities.

It said the area’s largest quake in the past century was 7.1 magnitude and occurred in 1978 about 124 miles (200km) to the north of the one early on Tuesday.

Rescue workers were dispatched to the region from the capital Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The rural area is populated mostly by Uyghurs, a Turkic ethnicity that is predominantly Muslim and has been the target of a state campaign of forced assimilation and mass detention.

The region is heavily militarised and state broadcaster CCTV showed paramilitary troops moving in before dawn to clear rubble and set up tents for people who had been displaced.

Uchturpan county is recording temperatures well below freezing, with lows down to minus 18C forecast by the China Meteorological Administration this week.

In Yunnan province in China’s southwest, rescue workers were still searching for victims buried by a landslide on Monday in the village of Liangshui.

Eleven bodies have been recovered, and two survivors were rescued from among the 47 people buried in 18 homes in freezing cold and falling snow.

Rescue workers searched at the site of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province on Monday (Xinhua via AP)

Tremors were felt across the Xinjiang region and in the neighbouring countries of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Earthquakes are common in western China, including in Gansu, Qinghai, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, as well as the Xinjiang region and Tibet.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Gansu in December killed 151 people and was China’s deadliest quake in nine years.

An earthquake that hit Sichuan in 2008 killed nearly 90,000 people. The collapse of schools and other buildings led to a years-long effort to rebuild using more quake-resistant materials.