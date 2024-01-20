DR Congo’s president sworn in for second term after disputed election

Felix Tshisekedi has been sworn in as President of DR Congo following a disputed December election, promising to unite the central African country during his second five-year term and to protect lives in the conflict-hit eastern region.

“I am taking back the baton of command that you entrusted to me.

“We want a more united, stronger and prosperous Congo,” Mr Tshikedi, 60, said during the inauguration ceremony attended by several heads of state.

Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi celebrate the victory of their candidate in Kinshasa (Samy Ntumba Shambuyi/AP)

His first inauguration in 2019 marked Congo’s first democratic transfer of power since the country’s independence from Belgium in 1960.

Mr Tshisekedi won re-election with more than 70% of the vote, according to the election commission.

However, opposition candidates and their supporters questioned the validity of the election, which was mired in logistical problems.

Many polling stations were late in opening or did not open at all while some lacked materials.

Voter turnout was 40%, the election commission said.