South Korea’s opposition leader Lee Jae-myung recovering after stabbing

South Korea’s main opposition leader is recovering well from surgery after being stabbed in the neck earlier this week, his doctor has said.

Police have sought a formal arrest warrant to extend the custody of the suspect.

Lee Jae-myung, head of South Korea’s biggest political party the liberal Democratic Party, was stabbed by a man who approached him asking for his autograph in Busan on Tuesday.

After emergency treatment, Mr Lee, 59, was flown to Seoul for an operation and was placed in an intensive care unit at Seoul National University Hospital before being transferred to an ordinary ward on Wednesday evening, according to party officials.

South Korea police at the office of the man who stabbed opposition leader Lee Jae-myung (Lee Ju-hyung/Yonhap/AP)

On Thursday, vascular surgeon Min Seung-kee said Mr Lee “is recovering smoothly”.

Mr Min said the stabbing damaged the jugular vein but did not affect Mr Lee’s artery, cranial nerve, esophagus or respiratory tract.

The suspect told police he attempted to kill the politician and that he had plotted the attack alone.

Busan police said they have requested a warrant to formally arrest the suspect.

Under South Korean law, police can detain a criminal suspect for up to 48 hours, but a court-issued arrest warrant is needed to extend custody for 10 more days. Police often seek arrest warrants if there are concerns that a suspect could flee or destroy evidence.

Busan District Court officials said a decision could be reached on Thursday afternoon.

Police officers searched the suspect’s residence and office in the central city of Asan and examined his mobile phone on Wednesday.

Police have disclosed few details about the suspect other than he is 67 and bought the outdoor knife online.

Mr Lee narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to President Yoon Suk Yeol. Their closely fought race and post-election political strife between their allies have intensified South Korea’s already-severe conservative-liberal divide.

Mr Lee is a vocal critic of Mr Yoon’s major policies. He faces an array of corruption allegations and related trials and investigations, but has denied any legal wrongdoing and accuses Mr Yoon’s government of pursuing a political vendetta.