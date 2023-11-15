Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital with hundreds of patients stranded

Israeli forces have raided Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients, including newborn babies, have been stranded with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

As the Israeli army extends its control across Gaza City and the north, Shifa Hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of Palestinian civilians during the war between Israel and Hamas.

The conflict erupted after the militant group killed some 1,200 people and seized around 240 captives in a surprise October 7 attack in southern Israel.

Israel is strengthening its hold on northern Gaza (AP)

The hospital is also at the heart of clashing narratives over who is to blame for the thousands of deaths and widespread destruction in the besieged territory.

Israel accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields, while Palestinians and rights groups say Israel has recklessly endangered civilians as it seeks to eradicate the group.

Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza, said by telephone that Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound and that soldiers had entered buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments which house intensive care units.

A Palestinian wounded in Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is brought to a hospital in Khan Younis (AP)

“The occupation forces stormed the buildings,” he said, adding that patients, including children, are terrified. “They are screaming. It’s a very terrifying situation … we can do nothing for the patients but pray.”

The Israeli military said it was carrying out a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital”.

It said the soldiers were accompanied by medical teams and had brought medical supplies and baby food as well as incubators and other equipment.

Israel says Hamas has a massive command centre inside and beneath Shifa, but has not provided visual evidence, while Hamas and the hospital staff have repeatedly denied the allegations.

An explosion rocks the Gaza Strip (AP)

Hours before the raid, the United States said it had its own intelligence suggesting Hamas used Shifa and other hospitals – and tunnels beneath them – to support military operations and hold hostages.

The military said that the forces raiding Shifa are also searching for hostages. The plight of the captives, who include men, women and children, has galvanised Israeli support for the war, and families and supporters of the hostages are holding a protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Two and a half weeks after sending tanks and ground troops into northern Gaza, Israeli forces also claimed control of several key buildings and a central area in Gaza City.

Most of the hundreds of thousands of people living in Gaza City and surrounding areas have fled after weeks of Israeli bombardments. Hardly any aid has been delivered to the the north, which has been without power or running water for weeks.

More than 11,200 people, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah, and two thirds of the territory’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes.

About 2,700 people have been reported missing, with most believed to be buried under the rubble. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.

Almost the entire population of Gaza has squeezed into the southern two-thirds of the tiny territory, where conditions have been deteriorating as bombardment there continues.

Thousands of displaced people who had been sheltering at Shifa, along with patients who were able to move, had fled the medical compound in Gaza City through a corridor established by Israeli forces in recent days as Israeli troops encircled the complex and battled Hamas militants outside its gates.

While Israel says it is willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, some Palestinians who have made it out say Israeli forces have fired at evacuees.

Shifa had stopped operations over the weekend, as its supplies dwindled and a lack of electricity left it no way to run incubators and other lifesaving equipment. After days without refrigeration, morgue stuff dug a mass grave on Tuesday for 120 bodies in the yard.

The Health Ministry said 40 patients, including three babies, have died since Shifa’s emergency

generator ran out of fuel on Saturday. Another 36 babies are at risk of dying because there is no power for incubators, according to the ministry.