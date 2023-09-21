India suspends visa services in Canada as rift widens over killing

Justin Trudeau

India’s visa processing centre in Canada suspended its services on Thursday as a rift between the countries widened after Canada’s leader said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament on Monday that there are “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh independence activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years and was gunned down in June outside the temple he led.

Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat, and India followed by expelling a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday.

It called the allegations being investigated in Canada absurd and an attempt to shift attention from the presence of Mr Nijjar and other wanted suspects in Canada.

Members of the Sikh community in Peshawar, Pakistan, hold a protest against the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar by masked gunmen in Canada (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

The BLS Indian Visa Application Centre in Canada said: “Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice.”

It gave no further details.

BLS is the agency that processes visa requests for India.

India’s External Affairs Ministry did not immediately comment.

Mr Nijjar was working to organise an unofficial referendum among the Sikh diaspora on independence from India at the time of his killing. He had denied India’s accusation that he was a terrorist.

Demands for an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, started as an insurgency in India’s Punjab state in the 1970s which was crushed in an Indian government crackdown that killed thousands.