Bear spotted in Southern California Jacuzzi during heatwave

The bear in the Jacuzzi

With the summer heatwave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip – even for a bear.

Police in the city of Burbank responded to a report of a bear sighting in a residential neighbourhood and found the animal sitting in a Jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

This #bear is beating the heat in Burbank! Officers are on-scene after the bear was spotted in a hillside neighborhood before taking a dip to cool off. For safety tips regarding bear sightings, visit https://t.co/o5zi9UrjPh pic.twitter.com/aHci8CyMLS — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) July 29, 2023

After a short dip, the bear climbed over a wall and headed for a tree, police said.

They released a video of the animal in the neighbourhood, which is about 10 miles (16km) north of Los Angeles and near the Verdugo Mountains.