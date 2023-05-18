Russia targets Kyiv and Odesa with missiles but Ukraine says most were shot down

A man plants sunflowers in his garden between the damaged Russian tank and its turret in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, Ukraine

Russia has launched cruise missiles at Ukraine’s capital and the Odesa region, officials said.

It marks an escalation ahead of a much-anticipated counteroffensive.

Most of the missiles were shot down, Ukraine said.

One death was reported.

Loud blasts were heard in Kyiv and falling debris caused a fire in a non-residential building.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 18 May 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/m2Jer1K5tu ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/hCyZxu5xEK — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) May 18, 2023

It is the ninth Russian air raid to target the capital this month, a clear escalation after weeks of lull that comes before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced western weapons.

The attack was carried out by strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably using cruise missiles, and Russia later deployed reconnaissance craft over the capital.

According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were destroyed, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv Military Administration, said in a Telegram post.

Debris fell on two Kyiv districts and the fire at a garage complex was put out.

There was no information so far about any victims, Mr Popko said.

In the southern region of Odesa, one person died and two were hurt in a Russian missile attack, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa military administration, said on Telegram.

A Russian 152mm self-propelled gun fires towards a Ukrainian position from an undisclosed location (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP)

“Most of the enemy’s missiles were shot down over the sea by the Air Defence Forces. Unfortunately, an industrial object was hit: 1 person died, two were injured,” Mr Bratchuk said.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian air defences, bolstered by sophisticated western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.

The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

The cruise missiles used on Thursday were apparently X-101 and X-55 types developed during Soviet times.

The hypersonic missiles used on Tuesday have been repeatedly touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as providing a key strategic competitive advantage and among the most advanced weapons in his country’s arsenal.

The missiles are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and manoeuvrability.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 17 May 2023. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/FgxbWQEfeE ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/ClQLAjh9KY — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) May 17, 2023

Sophisticated western air defence systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kyiv from the kind of destruction seen along the main frontline in the country’s east and south.