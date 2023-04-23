Three killed as train hits car at crossing in Germany

Emergency services at the scene of the crash

Three people were killed when a train hit their car at a crossing in northern Germany early on Sunday.

Police said the regional train crashed into the car at full speed near Neustadt am Ruebenberge, outside the city of Hanover, German news agency dpa reported.

The car’s 22-year-old driver was killed along with two women, aged 21 and 22, who were with him in the vehicle,

There were 38 passengers and four railway employees on board the train, and one person was slightly injured.