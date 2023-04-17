Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves faces Spanish court in sexual assault probe

World NewsPublished:

The 39-year-old has been in jail since January 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

Dani Alves
Dani Alves

Brazilian international footballer Dani Alves appeared in court in Spain on Monday to give evidence to a judge investigating a sexual assault accusation against the player.

The 39-year-old has been in jail since January 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.

He has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

The court denied Alves’s request to be freed on bail while the investigation continues, saying he is a flight risk. A trial date has not been set.

Alves was detained based on evidence gathered from the initial probe by authorities and from the player himself, the alleged victim and witnesses.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can incur a maximum sentence of 15 years.

Alves won 42 titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News