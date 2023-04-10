Two bodies found after Marseille building collapse

France Marseille Building Collapse

Two bodies were found overnight in the rubble of a building that collapsed in the southern French city of Marseille after an explosion, authorities have said.

Rescuers are continuing to search for at least six people who are unaccounted for.

Firefighters noted “the particular difficulties of intervention” and said in a statement that the judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims.

Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan tweeted on Monday that “the pain and sorrow are great”.

He expressed his thoughts for the families of the victims and “those who are suffering”.

“Rescue and search operations are continuing, without respite,” he said.

Firefighters at the scene of the collapsed building in Marseille (AP)

Mr Payan told French media that more than 100 firefighters are searching for at least six people believed to have been trapped when the five-storey residential building collapsed.

“There is still hope” of finding survivors, he said.

Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens said the burning debris was too hot for dogs in the firefighters’ canine team to work until Sunday afternoon, and smoke was still bothering them.

An investigation has been opened for involuntary injury, at least initially sidestepping possible criminal intentions, and a gas explosion is among the lines of inquiry, she added.

The collapse happened shortly before 1am on Sunday, in an old quarter in the centre of Marseille, France’s second-largest city, less than half a mile (1km) from its famous port.

About 200 people were evacuated from their homes in the area.

In 2018, two buildings in the centre of Marseille collapsed, killing eight people.