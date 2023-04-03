Notification Settings

Probe after train derails in Montana

World NewsPublished:

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to US authorities.

About 25 train carriages have derailed in north-western Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said.

The carriages, which were not believed to be carrying anything hazardous, derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River, a police spokesman said.

Montana Rail Link is investigating the derailment (The Missoulian via AP)

Firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, which was operating the train, were responding and investigating what the carriages were carrying, he added.

Photos posted on social media show some of the cars appearing to dip into the river.

The carriages were not thought to be carrying harmful materials (The Missoulian via AP)

The train carriages did not release any hazardous materials, Montana Rail Link said in a statement. The company said the cause of the derailment is being investigated.

The firm added: “We are committed to addressing any impacts to the area as a result of this accident, prioritising the safety of our employees and the public, and understanding the reasons for this incident.”

No-one was hurt in the incident (Daffney Clairmont via AP)

Montana’s US senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester said in separate tweets that they were monitoring the derailment and were in touch with local officials.

Federal regulators and members of US congress are urging the railways to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

