Nasa names crew for Artemis moon mission

Fly ‘em to the Moon!@NASA has named @NASA_Astronauts @Astro_Christina, @AstroVicGlover, @astro_reidand @csa_asc @Astro_Jeremy as the crew of the #Artemis II mission. Artemis II will fly the crew of four to the Moon and back to Earth!

Together, we are going! pic.twitter.com/08PJd34Dfb

— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) April 3, 2023