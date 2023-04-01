Notification Settings

Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment

World News

The 86-year-old left the Gemelli Polyclinic three days after he was admitted.

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The 86-year-old was admitted on Wednesday to the Gemelli Polyclinic where he received antibiotics intravenously.

He left the hospital three days after he was admitted.

Francis sat in the front seat of a white Fiat 500 car, waving to a group of journalists outside the hospital on Saturday morning.

The Vatican has said he will be at St Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter Sunday, April 9.

