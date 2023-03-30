Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

Donald Trump

A lawyer for Donald Trump said on Thursday he has been told that the former president has been indicted in New York on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

It becomes the first ever criminal case against a former US president and a jolt to Mr Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Joe Tacopina, a lawyer for Trump, told the Associated Press he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict Trump. The specific charges were not immediately made public.

Mr Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked the investigation, was expected to surrender to authorities next week, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorised to discuss a matter that remained under seal.

The grand jury indictment of Trump, 76, is an extraordinary development after years of investigations into his business, political and personal dealings.