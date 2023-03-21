China has a peace plan for Ukraine when the West is ready, says Putin

Russia China

A Chinese peace plan could provide a basis for a settlement of the fighting in Ukraine, when the West is ready for it, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Speaking after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Mr Putin said Ukraine’s western allies so far have shown no interest in that.

He also said Britain plans to provide Ukraine with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying it heralds the West switching to supplying Kyiv with weapons containing nuclear components.