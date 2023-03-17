Slovakia approves plan to give Ukraine its Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets

A Slovak air force MiG-29 Fulcrum fires off flares

Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets.

Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government on Friday.

Slovakia no longer uses the jets.

A Mikoyan MiG-29 multirole fighter jet from the 1st Tactical Squadron of the Slovak air force (Kris Christiaens/Alamy/PA)

The decision makes Slovakia the second Nato member country to agree to fulfil the Ukrainian government’s persistent pleas for warplanes to help defend against Russia’s invasion.

On Thursday, Poland’s president said his country will give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets.