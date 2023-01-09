Notification Settings

Czech ex-premier Andrej Babis acquitted in EU funds fraud case

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The billionaire had repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated.

A Prague court has acquitted former Czech Republic prime minister Andrej Babis of fraud charges in a £1.65 million case involving European Union subsidies.

Prosecutors had sought a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 10 million Czech koruna (£366,000) for the populist billionaire.

Babis pleaded not guilty and repeatedly said the charges against him were politically motivated.

The former premier was not present at Prague’s Municipal Court on Monday. His former associate, Jana Nagyova, who signed the subsidy request, was also acquitted.

The ruling is a boost for Babis just days before the first round of the Czech presidential election.

Babis is considered a front-runner in Friday’s election, along with retired army gemeral Petr Pavel, former chairman of Nato’s military committee, and former university rector Danuse Nerudova.

