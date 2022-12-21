Norway’s ageing king leaves hospital

Norway’s King Harald

Norway’s King Harald V has left an Oslo hospital, where he was treated with intravenous antibiotics for an infection.

”The king is on the road to recovery but will take it easy for a few days,” the Norwegian palace said in a brief statement.

The 85-year-old monarch was admitted to hospital on Monday.

The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, stepped in to take over his father’s duties.

From left: Norway’s King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Harald, who has been seen using crutches in recent years, has been in hospital several times in recent months, including for another infection in August.

He went through a successful operation to replace a heart valve in October 2020 after being admitted with breathing difficulties.

Harald’s duties as Norway’s head of state are ceremonial and he holds no political power.